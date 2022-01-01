Food & Drink producers team up to the fly Manx produce flag in UK

Three local food and drink businesses will team up and fly the flag for Manx produce at one of the UK’s largest trade shows this month.

The three-day Farm Shop & Deli Show sees thousands of people attend the NEC in Birmingham to sample the finest food and drink from across the British Isles.

This year, thanks to support from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Fynoderee Distillery, Isle of Man Creamery and Angelica Belle will exhibit together to champion Manx produce. This action supports the aim for diversification and new product development within the Food Matters Strategy and promotes local food and drink on a national scale.

Fynoderee will be showcasing their product range of gins, vodka and run, the Isle of Man Creamery will talk about their award-winning cheeses and environmentally friendly cartons, and Angelica Belle will display their luxury brand of Amaretti Cookies made in the Isle of Man.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said:

‘The Isle of Man has so many excellent food and drink producers and we’re excited to see three teaming up for this event to give the Island more prominence at such an important event for the industry.

‘It is a great opportunity for them to showcase their products, and the Island, in front of thousands of people including brand owners and journalists.’

Tiffany Kerruish, co-founder of Fynoderee, said:

‘We’re grateful for DEFA’s support and this chance to promote our Manx products to potential new buyers on a larger scale and we couldn’t be more excited.'

Tim Sayers, Director of Sales at Isle of Man Creamery said:

‘As well as our award-winning cheeses, we are excited to also share with UK customers our 2-litre carbon-neutral milk cartons. It’s a real opportunity to demonstrate to UK retailers that traditional plastic milk bottles can be replaced with a much more environmentally friendly packaging solution.’

Andrea Ashton-Worsfold, co-founder of Angelica Belle, said:

‘With over 400 other producers in attendance, this is a huge opportunity to showcase our various products to retailers and distributors across the UK, whilst also promoting the Isle of Man.’

The Farm Shop & Deli Show will also include product launches, fresh industry insights and trend-setting food and drink to help food fans meet the people driving the market in 2022.