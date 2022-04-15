Reminder - Coronavirus support schemes’ data to be published at the end of April

The Isle of Man Government is reminding all businesses and sole traders that it will be publishing details of payments made under the various Coronavirus support schemes at the end of April.

The Department for Enterprise and Treasury have confirmed that they will be publishing the details of all applicants who received financial assistance under the following schemes:

Coronavirus Business Support Scheme

Business Premises Support Scheme

Hospitality Transition Support Scheme

Winter Disruption Scheme

December Disruption scheme

Coronavirus Recovery Scheme

Strategic Capacity Scheme

Salary Support Scheme

The information released will include the business/sole trader name, the scheme that was applied for, the amount of money received, and the date of payment.

Applicants who received financial assistance under any of the Schemes listed above have already been notified by email of the intention to publish details of their claim(s) and anyone who is concerned that the release of their information might cause them damage or distress is encouraged to contact the relevant Department as soon as possible.

For Salary Support Scheme queries please contact sss.administration@gov.im

For all other schemes please contact the Department for Enterprise on +44 1624 686400 or email DPO-DfE@Gov.im by Friday 15th April 2022.