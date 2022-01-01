Further detail on financial support payments being provided in response to rising living costs

The Isle of Man Government today announces further information on financial assistance being provided to support those on the lowest incomes as well as middle income families.

This follows the launch last month by Treasury Minister David Ashford MBE MHK of two financial schemes in response to an announcement by Manx Gas that tariffs would rise by a further 58% from the beginning of April.

Energy Support Payment

The Treasury has now finalised the timetable for the £300 Energy Support Payment, which is available to households responsible for housing costs and receiving income-related benefits.

These payments will start to be paid to people receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance on 21 and 28 April, with payments to those receiving Income Support and Employed Person’s Allowance following shortly after.

A full schedule is provided below.

Benefit Type BACS Payments to be in accounts MiCard payments to be available for collection Jobseeker’s Allowance 21 April and 28 April with regular benefit payments 21 or 28 April with regular benefit payments Income Support (incapacitated for work, carers) 28 April and 5 May with regular benefit payments 27 April Income Support (Pensioners) 28 April and 12 May along with regular benefit payments 29 April Income Support (lone parents) 5 May 27 April Employed Person’s Allowance 5 May 28 April

Family Support Payment

In line with the launch announcement, Family Support Payments are due to be paid in mid-May.

This payment which will provide £300 to all families receiving full rate Child Benefit. A reduced rate will be paid to those whose household income is assessed as being between £50,000 and £80,000. An additional £50 will be paid to all families receiving Child Benefit with at least two children, and £100 for families with at least three children.

