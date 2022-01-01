Clarity over PCR testing requests in the Isle of Man

Please be reminded that there are now only four reasons for requesting a PCR test in the Isle of Man, which are as follows:

You require a PCR in order to receive anti-viral treatment (eligible patients only – please see eligibility – these PCR tests are organised by your GP

You require a PCR test prior to travelling to the UK for Manx Care funded treatment – these PCR tests are organised by 111

You require a test prior to travelling across to the UK for private hospital treatment or for a private patent transfer – these are booked through 111 but there is a £50 charge

You require a test as part of international travel requirements - these are booked through 111 but there is a £50 charge

PCR tests are not available for any other reason (i.e. to confirm symptoms of Covid-19).

If you need a PCR for treatment in the UK, this will be organised by 111. Whilst the Patient Transfers team is happy to provide any advice to people who are unsure of requirements, they cannot book the test. In addition, please do not call the Noble’s Hospital Switchboard or the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service in order to book a test – these teams cannot book your PCR for you.

Information is available on the websites of each of the UK hospitals that Manx Care patients may be sent to for treatment with regard to latest requirements for appointments and admissions, and advice on requirements related to Covid-19 will also be contained within the appointment letter.

You can also find more information on the PCR page of the Covid-19 website.