Manx Care is encouraging parents/carers of 5-11 year olds to register for vaccination

Manx Care is reminding the public that vaccination programmes continues to be a robust approach to protecting the community from Covid-19.

Vaccine invite letters are being sent out to all primary school children between the ages of 5 and 11 years, plus those under 12 in school year 7. This cohort will be given two paediatric formulation doses of the Pfizer/Biontech Comirnaty® vaccine. Appointments will commence on Tuesday 19 April 2022 with vaccines delivered at the Chester Street vaccination hub. Parents/guardians are being encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Appointment letters will be sent once individuals have registered. Register online here or email vaccinations@gov.im. Online registration is encouraged.

Two explanatory leaflets are available to provide more information for parents/guardians – A Guide for parents of children aged 5 to 11 years and What to expect after your child’s vaccination.

Manx Care asks that parents/guardians only contact 111 if they receive an appointment time that they cannot attend.

First, second, third or booster vaccinations continue to be available to book by email via vaccinations@gov.im or by calling 111 for people aged 12 and over (two primary doses) plus people aged over 16 (two primary doses plus booster)

The Spring Booster campaign is also underway for over 75s and over 12s who are immunosuppressed. This cohort are receiving letters in batches with appointment times. Again they are asked to ring 111 if they need to change the appointment.

The NHS have announced some new symptoms.

