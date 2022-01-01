Kerry Sharpe MLC becomes Isle of Man Children’s Champion

Kerry Sharpe MLC has been appointed Isle of Man Children's Champion and will work to give looked-after and vulnerable children a voice on important issues.

The role is focused on representing the interests of children in care, young carers, and children with complex needs, when decisions that will affect them are made.

Ms Sharpe, said:

‘I am excited to take on this important role and the great responsibility that comes with it. I promise to listen to and represent the interests of children in care, young carers and children with complex need. ‘I look forward to playing my part in improving the lives of young people no matter their circumstances.'

The politician and former journalist will support children, some of whom have no other form of representation, so they are aware of their rights under the UN Convention.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, who made the appointment, said:

‘I am very happy that Ms Sharpe has accepted this challenge. She has a clear passion to give young people a voice and is full of ideas and determination.’

She will take over the role, previously held by Rob Callister MHK, with immediate effect.