Isle of Man Government responds to concerns raised by Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce

The Isle of Man Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting businesses and targeting long-term economic stability.

Today’s announcement follows a recent member survey by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce which raised concerns regarding the increase in costs incurred by businesses due to recent global economic developments, and the associated publication by Chamber of a five-point plan.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘The Treasury Minister and I met with the Chamber of Commerce this week in what was a productive discussion regarding the range of issues raised by their members about doing business in the Isle of Man. Work to this effect is already underway across a number of fronts discussed, including the recent introduction of the Seasonal Worker Visa route and relocation incentive for tourism and hospitality workers to address skills shortages in this sector. ‘It is clear that we are facing another period of uncertainty. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in Europe continues and a significant inflation cycle is challenging our cost of living. We are committed to stepping up to respond to these challenges where we can and strengthen consumer confidence. ‘I am grateful to the Chamber of Commerce for communicating the concerns of their members and we will continue to work closely and collaboratively with them, the local business community and other key stakeholders to consider targeted, evidence based support where appropriate, which aims for long-term economic sustainability and stability for our Island.’

David Ashford MBE MHK, Treasury Minister, commented: