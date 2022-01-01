Covid-19 Coronavirus

Final tree limbing at Noble’s Hospital

Manx Care would like to inform the public tree limbing will be happening in the grounds of Noble’s Hospital this Saturday 09 April 2022 between the hours of 8am and 4:30pm.

This work will not affect access to Tall Trees nor Greenfields Garden Centre. Bus Vannin have been informed and with buses being re-routed. A temporary bus stop near the private patients entrance will be in use. See map below - work is happening in area D as marked. 

Key stakeholders have been contacted, vehicles will need to follow alternative routes which will be signposted during the relevant period.

Drop-off at the hospital by bus will be maintained throughout. The public are thanked in advance for their understanding.

