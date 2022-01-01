Easter holiday food voucher scheme approved

Children from low income families will receive food vouchers to help avoid holiday hunger in the Isle of Man this Easter, after Tynwald backed the move.

The Easter Holiday Food Voucher Scheme 2022 will offer assistance to more than 2,100 children and young people, who qualify for free school meals.

In the coming days, parents and carers will receive two weekly vouchers that can be spent at any Shoprite store before the end of the two week break.

For eligible families, the combined value will be £23.50 for a primary age pupil, and £29.50 for those at secondary school or University College Isle of Man.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said: 'We understand many families are facing significant financial pressures and hope this scheme can help those that need it most.

‘This is especially important due to the considerable impact of rising fuel costs and the rate of inflation which has resulted in an increased cost of living.’

The vouchers will be received in the post and can be used to buy groceries. They cannot be used for alcohol, lottery tickets, tobacco, or exchanged for cash.