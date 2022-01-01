Home Affairs appoints permanent Chief Officer

Dan Davies has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Home Affairs, following an open recruitment process.

Originally announced as interim CEO in July 2018 as part of a 12 month development opportunity, he has since managed to steer the Department through the COVID-19 pandemic and a change in administration. In the last three years he has also been responsible for the delivery of four major pieces of reforming legislation and has overseen an increase in policing budgets.

It was recently announced, following a review, there would be no structural changes to the Department responsible for public safety – including the police, fire and prison services. The Department will now focus on delivering the targets and goals set in the Island Plan.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said:

‘Dan has done an excellent job in his time as interim CEO, and I look forward to working together to continue improving our services and implementing positive changes for our community.’

Mr Davies said:

‘I’m really proud to be given the opportunity to lead the Department on a permanent basis. I see my role as supporting the amazing people who work on a daily basis to keep the Island safe, making sure they have the resources, equipment and laws in place to do their job effectively. I will be working closely with the Minister to deliver against the Department’s service delivery plan and the broader aims of the Island plan.’

Dan has over 14 years’ experience within Government, having previously worked as Director of Change and Reform within the Cabinet Office, and within the Chief Secretary’s office. He has had extensive experience of leading large scale organisational change in Government and has worked closely with previous Ministers in the development of strategic policy development.