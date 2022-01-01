Department for Enterprise publishes its Department Plan in support of the delivery of the Island Plan

The Department for Enterprise has today published its department plan for 2022-2023, setting out how it will contribute to Government’s vision for the Isle of Man over the next 12 months.

The document summarises the values and remit of the Department, alongside a review of the last year and focus for the next for all four Executive Agencies, Motorsport, Registries and the Department’s central functions. It also outlines the Island Plan objectives that the Department is either leading on or supporting other departments with in order to help build a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.

To work towards this vision, the Department is responsible for delivering a number of key initiatives to help build a strong and diverse economy, underpinned by a robust economic strategy and clear achievable outcomes. Commitments include the delivery of a comprehensive Workforce and Skills Strategy, a ten year Visitor Economy Strategy and jointly supporting the delivery of the new Economic Strategy and the draft Childcare Strategy which has recently been published and is now out to consultation.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘Since I took over the role as Minister of the Department for Enterprise in October 2021 I have been continually impressed by the hard work of all our staff and the quality of the initiatives being proposed, developed, and promoted across the Department. This Department Plan offers us the chance to present our goals and objectives in a clear and measureable way, demonstrating an overarching picture of the work underway in the Department. ‘We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with the local business community and other key stakeholders to support and grow our economy, and successfully deliver this plan. I will be bringing it to May’s Tynwald and I look forward to debating this with Members.’

The Department Plan can be view from this link.