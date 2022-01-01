Please do not to visit any healthcare setting with Covid-19 symptoms or a positive test

Manx Care is reminding members of the public that they must not visit any form of health or social care setting if they have Covid-19 symptoms or a positive Covid-19 test. This includes when the suspension to visiting at the hospitals, introduced on Wednesday 30 March, is lifted.

Health and social care settings not only include hospitals, but also all Primary Care services – therefore please do not visit a GP surgery, Dentist, the Community Dental Service in Douglas, an Optician or a Community Pharmacy if you receive a positive Covid-19 test or are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

If you plan to visit any of these settings, please continue to take a lateral flow test 45 minutes to an hour prior to attending, and to wear a facemask. Hand sanitiser will also be available.

Exceptions to this guidance

There may be exceptions to this guidance – for example where you are asked by your GP practice to attend an appointment despite having symptoms or a positive result. In the event of this, staff will put special measures in place to keep you, other patients, themselves and their colleagues protected.

All Manx Care-operated health and social care settings have duty to protect their staff, patients and service users as much as possible, and we thank you for your continued support in this.