Former student to become principal at University College Isle of Man

A local woman will return to the Island next year to lead a college she attended as a student.

Jesamine Kelly will take over from Jo Petty as principal at University College Isle of Man (UCM) who is moving to a new role at the Department for Education in the UK.

The former graphic designer began a career in education as a lecturer in 2008 and progressed to hold a number of key management and director roles at Southport College.

Most recently, as assistant principal for curriculum and quality, she has helped to reduce learning barriers, improve access to Higher Education and significantly increase their employer base.

She said:

'I’m thrilled to be returning to lead UCM. As a past student, with fond memories of my experience there, this is a particularly proud time for me and my family. 'I am looking forward to working with students, parents, carers, staff, employers and the wider community to take the college on the next phase of its journey. 'On a recent family visit, I was delighted to see the fantastic facilities and resources, and I’m excited to work with the dedicated staff to ensure students fulfil their potential, and enjoy an excellent and inclusive experience which enables them to flourish.'

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

'We are delighted to appoint Jesamine to the position of principal. 'She is a passionate and driven advocate of lifelong learning and we are confident she is the right person to build on the excellent work Jo has delivered since 2016.'

After completing an art and design foundation course at UCM in 1991, Miss Kelly completed an illustration degree, Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE), Master of Arts (MA) degree in sequential design, Masters in Education (Med) in Professional Practice in Higher Education, and a Level 5 Leadership and Management Diploma.

She was inspired to pursue a career in education after the success of a voluntary community based project which encouraged people to attend art workshops in Shropshire.