Financial Sanctions: Syria

This news release is issued to publicise the delisting of 5 names from the Syria sanctions regime.

On 30 September 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions Act .

The following entries under the Syria sanctions regime have been removed and are no longer subject to an asset freeze:

Nizar AL ASSAD (Group ID: 12041)

Ahmad AL QADRI (Group ID: 12986)

Mohammad Maen Zein-al-Abadin JAZBA (Group ID: 13777)

Ali Habib MAHMOUD (Group ID: 12024)

Salam TOHME (Group ID: 13622)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Further details of the sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.