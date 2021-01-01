Appointment-only vaccination clinics for 12 – 15 year olds

Island-wide vaccination clinics are being held next weekend for young people aged 12-15 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics will be open for this age group to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on:

Saturday 9 October, 9:30am – 12pm – Chester Street hub

Saturday 9 October, 2pm – 4:30pm – QEII High School

Sunday 10 October, 9:30am – 12pm – Castle Rushen High School

Sunday 10 October, 2pm – 4:30pm – Ramsey District Cottage Hospital

Individuals wanting to attend this clinic will need to ensure that they are registered with 111 and received an appointment time before attending. Those who arrive and do not have a scheduled appointment will not be vaccinated on the day. Booking is essential as staff must know how many vaccines to have to ensure there is no wastage.

Parents or guardians of children aged 12-15 are asked to register online for their child to receive a vaccine under cohort 20 and that they attend the appointment with their child in order to give their consent at the point of vaccination.

Alternatively, it is possible that a child can give their own consent if they can clearly demonstrate an understanding of the treatment including the benefits and risks, and have the ability to explain their reasoning to the vaccinator – this is known as the Gillick Competence.

Young people are being offered the vaccine in hopes it will help reduce transmission of COVID-19 within schools, and the potential consequent disruption to their education.