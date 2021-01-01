NSC flumes, leisure pool and splash zone nearing completion

The wait is nearly over for people keen to enjoy the much anticipated flumes, revamped leisure pool and indoor splash zone at the National Sports Centre.

The final stage will get under way on Tuesday 5 October and will require all swimming facilities to close to the public – including for school swimming lessons.

The work is expected to take several weeks but once complete will mean the children’s leisure pool and both flumes will be fully open.

Members, pool hirers, parents of school children and swim lesson participants will all be contacted about their direct debits, credits and memberships in due course and anyone with a query can contact the NSC team by emailing nsc@gov.im.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

'All the contractors and staff involved have been working over the summer to complete this complicated and much delayed project. 'I apologise for this further closure which will enable scaffolding to be removed and the whole system to be commissioned. I hope people can begin to get excited about the fantastic facilities we are close to unveiling at the NSC.'

As soon as an official reopening date is known it will be publicised.