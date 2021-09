Deadline for submitting personal income tax returns now just a few days away

There are now just a few days to go until the 6 October 2021 deadline for the submission of personal income tax returns.

Submitting online is already the preferred method for the majority of Isle of Man residents this year.

Visit services.gov.im to find out how to get registered for online tax services and the wide range of benefits it can bring. These include:

submitting and viewing a tax return online;

receiving instant confirmation of a tax return submission;

reviewing assessments and balance details easily and securely;

making secure online payments; and

having income tax refunds paid directly into a bank account.

The process is easy to navigate. Once a person is registered, online tax returns are already populated with salary and state benefit details, removing the need to look up and provide the information manually.

The Income Tax Division staff are available to offer support to anyone who wishes to submit their return online, either for the first time or perhaps if encountering problems along the way.

Paper returns can be put through the letterboxes located at the front entrance to, or on the 2nd floor inside Government Office. If anyone requires a duplicate return, they should contact the Division immediately so that it can be issued and returned before the deadline.

If the Income Tax Division has not received personal tax returns for the year ended 5 April 2021 by Wednesday 6 October 2021, taxpayers will be charged a £100 penalty. If the return has still not been received by the Division by 6 April 2022, a further £200 penalty will be charged.

Even if the penalties are paid, the return must still be submitted and people may be prosecuted for failing to do so.

Should you need to contact the Income Tax and National Insurance Division, there are many ways to do so:

Public Counters – open from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday (temporarily extended to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 4.30pm Friday up to and including 6 October)

Telephone – +44 1624 685400 – lines open Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm and Friday 9am to 5pm

E-mail personal and general tax queries to incometax@itd.treasury.gov.im

Additional contact email addresses are available from the Income Tax website