Success for the opening weekend of the Isle of Man Arts Council exhibition "Ellyn: A Tale of Manx Contemporary Art"

The Isle of Man Arts Council, in partnership with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, enjoyed a successful opening weekend of their new art exhibition Ellyn at the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas.



The show features new artwork on the theme of the Isle of Man by more than 60 contemporary local artists - with the work also being published in a new collaborative art book.



Ellyn is open daily between 10am-4pm and will run until Sunday 10 October at the Villa Marina Arcade.



Full pedestrian access is being maintained to the exhibition while the cultural area works are being completed as part of the Douglas Promenade Refurbishment Scheme and directional signage is in place during this time.



There is also a drop-off area and bus stop nearby and two-hour disc parking is available at Chester Street car park. Disabled parking is available on Harris Promenade.

One of the pieces of art at the Ellyn exhibition is The Hare sculpture is by Stephanie Quayle