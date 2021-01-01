Sir John Lorimer to be sworn in as Island’s next Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the next Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, and his wife Lady Philippa Lorimer arrived on the Island last night.

They were formally greeted at Government House by the First Deemster and Clerk of the Rolls His Honour Andrew Corlett, along with the President of Tynwald Hon Laurence Skelly MLC and Captain of the Parish of Onchan Peter Kelly MBE.

Sir John will be sworn in at Castle Rushen tomorrow afternoon, marking a return of the ceremony to Castletown, the Island’s ancient capital.

Sir John and Lady Lorimer will arrive in Castletown Square at 2:45pm before processing to the castle for the swearing in ceremony. They will be greeted by the First Deemster and introduced to official guests.

Members of the public can gather at Castletown Square to welcome Sir John and Lady Lorimer and to watch the formal procession to Castle Rushen.

Inside the newly refurbished courtroom, the First Deemster will administer the oath of allegiance and the oath of office, after which Sir John formally becomes the Island’s Lieutenant Governor.

Commenting on his arrival, Sir John said:

'It’s wonderful to finally be here in the Isle of Man. Philippa and I are very much looking forward to being able to play our part in the community and to promote the interests of this wonderful Island.'

Sir John, who was appointed in July to succeed Sir Richard Gozney, has had a distinguished career in the British Army and recently completed a three year tour as the Defence Senior Adviser Middle East and North Africa at the Ministry of Defence.

The Lieutenant Governor is appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as the representative of the Crown in the Isle of Man.

The public are asked to note that a number of road closures and parking suspensions near Castle Rushen will be in place on Wednesday in the lead up to and during the swearing in ceremony.