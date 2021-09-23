Financial Sanctions: Iraq

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of an entry under the Iraq sanctions regime.

The Iraq (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/707) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the former Government of Iraq and its state bodies, corporations or agencies. The Iraq (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iraq Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0500].

On 22 September 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List.

The following entry has been removed and is no longer subject to an asset freeze:

BAGHDAD STOCK EXCHANGE (Group ID: 8066)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iraq and links to t other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.