Chief Minister continues recovery at home

Chief Minister Howard Quayle has left hospital after suffering a stroke on Friday.

He is making good progress and is comfortable at home, where he looks forward to continuing his recovery.

The Chief Minister said:

‘The past few days have been a challenging time for me and my family. We feel fortunate that I’ve been able to return home so quickly. I am hugely grateful for the care I received from the highly professional Manx Care team while in Noble’s Hospital. ‘I wish to thank everyone who has sent me their kind messages of support - the number has been overwhelming, and each one has been a source of great strength.’

The Chief Minister remains in contact with ministers and senior officials, and the business of government is continuing as normal.