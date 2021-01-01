Labour Market Report for August 2021

The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Economic Affairs team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed was 395 in August 2021, a reduction of 50 compared with the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 605 compared with August 2020, and the unemployment rate for August 2021 stood at 0.9% compared with 1.0% in July 2021.



Read a summary and download the full report.