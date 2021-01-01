Chief Minister admitted to Noble’s Hospital

The Chief Minister Howard Quayle was admitted to Noble's Hospital yesterday following a stroke. He will remain in hospital for observation and to receive post-stroke care. He is recovering well and is grateful for the excellent care he has received from all at the hospital.

The Chief Minister said:

"I am grateful to those colleagues who spotted the early signs of a stroke and urged me to seek medical attention. The care I received and continue to receive from the Manx Care team has been amazing. I can't thank them enough."

The Chief Minister remains in contact with ministers and senior officials and the business of government is continuing as normal.