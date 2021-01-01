Domestic Event Fund Extended Until the End of 2021

The Domestic Event Fund has been extended until the end of December 2021, offering local authorities, businesses, individuals and charities Island-wide financial support to continue developing local events throughout autumn and the Christmas period.

The initiative, which is delivered by Business Isle of Man, an Executive Agency of the Department for Enterprise, was directly introduced as a result of the £100m Economic Recovery Fund, and provides event organisers with the opportunity to apply for up to 80% of the total costs associated with the development of domestic events. Qualifying costs include equipment, entertainment, marketing, insurance, health and safety, and an event organiser.

Peter Boxer, Leader of the ‘Our Domestic Economy’ Programme for the Economic Recovery Group and Executive Director for External Relations, commented:

‘I’m delighted to announce the extension of the Domestic Event Fund until the end of year. For many towns and villages, local events play a key part in their strategy to increase footfall and generate additional domestic spending and several of our recently supported events are projected to have generated additional footfall in excess of 170,000. ‘Since it was launched in 2020, the Fund has committed over £220,000 in direct grant support with further underwriting provisions supporting 34 local events across the Island. The extension to the Fund, will provide a great stimulus for our local businesses; in particular those within the hospitality and retail sectors throughout the autumn and winter periods, which can typically see a downturn in trade. We also hope that a jam-packed local events calendar will assist with attracting additional visitors to the Island throughout the shoulder season. ‘I strongly encourage those that are interested in organising a local event in the latter half of the year, to submit their application as soon as possible.’

Harry Barbour and Dave Wookey, Directors of Key Bar Events and organisers of the Bushy’s Feel Good Festival, which was supported by the Fund, commented:

‘We would like to express our gratitude for the support provided by the Domestic Event Fund, without which we wouldn’t have been able to put on our festival across the extended bank holiday weekend. The support provided by the Fund helped to reduce some of the risk associated with an event of this scale, especially during these uncertain times, and gave us the confidence to try something new following the cancellation of the last two TT festivals. ‘The event saw thousands of people enter the Villa Marina Gardens over the four day weekend and this had an economic benefit for over 60 local businesses and a large number of local artists and performers. We’re really looking forward to bringing back the Bushy’s TT Village with a bang in 2022 and build on the success and experience from the Feel Good Festival. Thank you again to Business Isle of Man for their support in getting this brand new event concept off the ground – following our positive experience, we would highly recommend any local event organisers looking to host an event this year, to reach out to the Fund.’

The Fund was extended following its success in supporting increased domestic spending over the summer period. Supported events have included Manx Radio’s Red Arrows Spectacular, Pride Isle of Man, Manx Extreme Sports Festival and The Isle of Man Wedding Show.

For further information about the Fund and how businesses, local authorities, individuals and charities can apply for it, please visit: www.businessisleofman.com/eventsfund