Sign up for online tax services and save time

More and more people are using Online Services for a range of reasons, including searching for jobs, paying rates and utility bills or applying for licences.

One of the most popular ways to use Online Services is to submit personal income tax returns. This is also the preferred method for the majority of Isle of Man residents with over 50 percent submitting tax returns in the 2019/2020 tax year this way.

The process is easy to navigate. Once you register, online tax forms are already populated with salary and state benefit details, removing the need to look up and provide the information manually.

As the countdown continues towards the 6 October 2021 deadline, those who have not yet made the switch are being encouraged to sign up for the convenient, secure and environmentally-friendly service.

Visit services.gov.im to find out how to get registered for the wide range of benefits it can bring. These include:

submitting and viewing a tax return online;

receiving instant confirmation of a tax return submission;

reviewing assessments and balance details easily and securely;

making secure online payments; and

having income tax refunds paid directly into a bank account.

The Income Tax Division continues to provide a professional service for those who do not have internet access or prefer to send in paper copies of their return forms.

Should you need to contact the Income Tax and National Insurance Division, there are many ways to do so:

Public Counters – open from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday

Telephone – +44 1624 685400 – lines open Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm, and Friday 9am to 5pm

E-mail personal and general tax queries to incometax@itd.treasury.gov.im Additional contact email addresses are available from the website



If the counter opening times prove inconvenient, anyone who needs to visit the office should contact officers who will be happy to arrange an appointment at a suitable time.