Registration opens for Biosphere Bee Community Picnic 2022

UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man is inviting individuals and organisations to plan sustainable picnics that will link people with nature, promote local produce and enhance wellbeing and connectivity.

The Biosphere Bee Community Picnic 2022 will run from April to September next year and charities, neighbourhoods, schools, community groups and businesses are invited to take part.

You can now register your event via the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man website on the Biosphere Bee Community Picnic 2022 page.

Upon registration, organisers will receive an e-pack that will include Biosphere Bee Community Picnic 2022 logos, documents surrounding sustainability and local produce, editable posters, invitations and more.

As the event approaches, we’ll publish resources such as recipe suggestions for picnic food and drink, nature-spotting, etc.

Breeshey Kermode, who is organising the initiative, said:

‘We hope groups of friends, neighbours, clubs and societies and work and classmates will organise and host their own Biosphere Bee Community Picnic in 2022. ‘The events will connect people, get them out into nature and celebrate the wide range of great local produce we have in the Isle of Man. ‘We encourage people to make their picnic unique – give it a theme, hold it in an unusual location (provided it’s safe and you have permission). Bee as imaginative as you like.’

Breeshey continued:

‘While we ask people to register their picnics so we can give them all the resources they need, details of individual events will not appear online in advance, so organisers can control their own guest list. ‘We’ll encourage organisers to send us photos from their event and let us know how it went, what places they discovered, friends they made and produce they tasted.’

The UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man team will be at the Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival this weekend, on 18 and 19 September promoting the event.

Any queries about the Biosphere Bee Community Picnic 2022 should be sent to Biosphere@gov.im