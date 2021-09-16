GP staff training sessions being held on Thursday afternoon

In addition to the GP education session being held on Thursday (16 September 2021), a number of practices will be holding a training afternoon for all staff between 1pm to 6pm.

The sessions will be held in three individual practices with the focus on updating staff knowledge and understanding of a number of key areas. It will also allow tasks such as fire drills to be undertaken, which under normal circumstances would disrupt patient appointments.

During these hours, routine appointments will not be available at the following practices:

Palatine Group Practice

Snaefell Surgery

Castletown Medical Centre

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently on Thursday afternoon should still ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP. All practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.