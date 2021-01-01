Isle of Man Railways season continues through October

The Isle of Man Steam Railway, Manx Electric Railway and Snaefell Mountain Railway will continue to run until the end of October, serving passengers five days a week.

Director of Transport Services Ian Longworth said:

‘Thank you for supporting the railways over the summer - we have been pleased by the number of locals and tourists that have enjoyed them so far and want to remind everyone that our services continue, including the popular dining car events and Transport Festival.

‘Bookings are also open for our exclusive dining car and Santa experiences over the Christmas period, which include a host of old favourites and some exciting new events. These feature in the timetable, with more detail available from next week.’