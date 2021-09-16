Routine GP appointments unavailable next Thursday afternoon

Routine GP appointments will not be available from 13:00 – 18:00 on Thursday 16 September 2021 as GPs attend their latest education session.

This particular session has a dedicated focus on COVID-19, Dermatology and Diabetes services. Medefer, an external company that provides a virtual outpatient service to NHS Trusts across the UK, will also be joining the session to update GPs on the waiting list initiative across various specialities at Noble’s Hospital.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP. Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

The education sessions were established in 2012 to give GPs the opportunity to discuss developments in medical care and best practice, and to examine ways to enhance care for patients in the Isle of Man at a focused session away from their surgeries.