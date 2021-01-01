General Election Douglas South constituency-wide voting trial

Registered voters in Douglas South will be allowed to cast their vote at any polling station within their constituency this year as part of a pilot scheme.

It means voters can vote at Pulrose Methodist Church, Anagh Coar Primary School or Scoill Vallajeelt at the general election on 23 September.

Normally voters are allocated one polling station which they must attend.

Voters are asked to be prepared to travel to their original polling station should they encounter any issues, as the pilot scheme system is still in the testing stages.

James Quinn, Returning Officer for Douglas South, said:

'The trial is a great opportunity to make voting more accessible and convenient. 'We want to encourage more people to vote and we hope this system will allow people to choose the best location for them – so that they can cast their vote around work and family commitments.'

The general election will see 24 MHKs elected from the 65 candidates standing across the Isle of Man.

Polling stations will be open from 8am to 8pm on 23 September for people to cast their votes. It is also possible to vote using a postal or proxy vote if people are unable to do so.

People living off-Island must apply for postal voting by Thursday 9 September and Island residents have until Wednesday 15 September.

Eligible voters can also appoint a proxy voter to cast their vote on their behalf. These applications should be made before 5pm on Wednesday 22 September.

Application forms are available to download from the elections website, from your constituency returning officer, or from the Crown and Elections Unit, Cabinet Office, Third Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas.