Treasury prices £400m of sustainable bonds

The Isle of Man Treasury has today priced £400 million of 30 year Sterling sustainable bonds with a coupon of 1.625%.

HSBC acted as Sole ESG Structuring Advisor, and Barclays, HSBC and Santander as Joint Lead Managers. Clifford Chance acted as Legal Advisor to the Issuer and Dentons for the Underwriters. EY acted as Independent Financial Advisor.

The bonds are rated Aa3 by Moody’s and were offered under standalone documentation.

The issuance is in line with the Isle of Man Government’s newly-established Sustainable Finance Framework, which is aligned to the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles, ICMA Social Bond Principles and ICMA Sustainability Bond Guidelines, and which has received a Second Party Opinion from Sustainalytics.

The Sustainable Finance Framework and Second Party Opinion can also be accessed directly at gov.im/sustainablefinance

Chief Financial Officer Caldric Randall commented: