Safeguarding Board committed to delivering priorities

The Isle of Man Safeguarding Board has worked hard to deliver its priorities during a busy and challenging year.

The Board's annual report, which will be tabled at October’s sitting of Tynwald, highlights its performance between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021.

Inter-agency co-operation and commitment have been key in this challenging year, according to the Board’s independent chair during the period, Glenys Johnston OBE. Mrs Johnston was succeeded by Mrs Lesley Walker on 1 April 2021.

The report sets out what the Board has achieved, and identifies the further work required, acknowledging the challenges caused by COVID-19.

Key achievements of the Board in 2019 - 2020 include:

Completing an independent review of multi-agency safeguarding adult arrangements

Building a new Safeguarding Board website, to be launched in 2021/22;

Completing the first Serious Case Management Review in respect of an adult;

Improving access to multi-agency training by finalising implementation of the new training portal.

Commissioning a review into the Safeguarding Board Business Team;

Commencing work to update the multi-agency safeguarding procedures for children and adults. This work was affected by COVID-19 but will be completed in late 2021 and the procedures will be published on the website.

Mrs Lesley Walker, incoming chair, commented:

‘I am already working closely with all of the agencies and organisations that make up the Safeguarding Board in the Isle of Man, to ensure effective collaborative working and improvements in multi-agency safeguarding practice, in spite of any challenges we may face. Collaboration has always been at the heart of the Board’s work, and I have already seen evidence of the commitment from all agencies to drive forward work on our new priorities at a significant pace. I would like to extend my thanks to Mrs Johnston OBE for her work over the last three years, especially during this recent, highly challenging period.’

Mr Will Greenhow, Chief Secretary, said: