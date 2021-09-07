Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of one entry under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 [S.I. 2020/466] were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations) Sanctions (Application)Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0478].

On 7 September 2021, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. Following its publication information on the UK’s Consolidated List has also been updated.

The following entry has been removed from the UK’s Consolidated List and is no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Khalifa Muhammad Turki AL-SUBAIY (Group ID: 10747)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.