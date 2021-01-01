Fun day promotes getting active to boost mental resilience

An open day has given people experiencing mental health problems the chance to see how physical activity and learning new practical skills can boost their wellbeing.

The event at Brunswick Gardens in Douglas was part of the ACTIV4HEALTH Scheme which is funded by Manx Care and delivered by Manx Sport and Recreation (MSR).

It supports people who have been referred to the Community Wellbeing Service’s Next Step team by a mental health professional, and is designed to help people make positive lifestyle changes to build resilience and further enable their recovery.

The fun day gave people the chance to see the benefits of getting active through taster sessions ranging from yoga and boxercise to gardening and woodwork. All of which are proven to improve mood and decrease feelings of stress, depression and anxiety.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, said:

'Building physical activity into your daily routine is incredibly beneficial – whether you’re finding things difficult or not so we are delighted to see people finding out more about this support.'

Ross Bailey, Head of Mental Health, said:

'Research shows there are five simple things you can do, as part of your daily life, to build resilience, boost your wellbeing and lower your risk of developing mental health problems. These simple actions are known as the Five Ways to Wellbeing and include connecting with others, being more active, learning, giving your time, and taking notice. 'If you and your mental health professional believe that you would benefit from taking part in the scheme they can refer you.'

The scheme is suitable for people aged 16 and over and offers the use of many facilities at the National Sports Centre including the gym, swimming pools and exercise classes.