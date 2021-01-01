Vaccination exemption now available to 16 and 17 year olds

All 16 and 17 year olds who have received at least one vaccination dose are now eligible to arrive in the Isle of Man with no isolation or testing requirements.

The exemption, which applies to residents and non-residents, came into effect today, 1September 2021, and follows the commencement of the vaccine programme with an initial single dose to this age group.

Adults aged 18 and over are still required to have both doses to access this route, where it is the recommended full course.

The Travel and Borders section of the covid.gov.im website has been updated to reflect the revised guidance in relation to 16 and 17 year olds, including the following conditions:

Applicants must have received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine

On arrival, at least two weeks have passed since the vaccine was administered

Applicants have not visited any country on the UK red travel list in the 10 days prior to their arrival

In order to qualify for this exemption, an application must be made through Online Services and evidence of the vaccination needs to be provided. A list of what is accepted can be found here

Those who have turned 17 can apply for an exemption themselves, while applications for 16 year olds must be made by a responsible adult. All applications should be made at least three days before travelling.

Once approved, a landing card must be completed within 48 hours of arriving on the Island.

For further information, contact the Travel Notification Service on +44 1624 687171 or at travel@gov.im

More than 900 16-17 year olds have now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, representing nearly half of the age group in the Isle of Man.

Further appointment-only clinics in Peel and Castletown are available later this week, and anyone wishing to attend should ensure they are registered with 111 and have a confirmed booking.