Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival to showcase 70 local producers

Around 70 local producers will exhibit their mouth-watering creations at the Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival in the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas on 18 and 19 September.

The family-friendly event, sponsored by PokerStars, will offer the opportunity for visitors to sample a wide range of great tasting food and drink ranging from artisan breads and sizzling steaks to unique ice lollies and specialist gins.

The action-packed programme will include cooking demonstrations, eating competitions, busker style music, live animals, crafts and children’s entertainment, as well as a food court featuring cuisine from around the world. This year’s event will also feature a new Drinks Pavilion hosting six local distillers and brewers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), who run the annual event, said: “Food and drink is an integral part of the Island’s social fabric and its production activities shape our landscape, culture and communities.

“Buying local benefits the local economy and environment, as it supports jobs and can reduce food miles, packaging and waste.”

DEFA’s Food Matters strategy aims to grow the Island’s food industry by £50m over 10 years in a sustainable, profitable and increasingly collaborative way, so the food supply chain meets the needs of customers who are increasingly conscious of traceability and provenance.

Sustainability will again be a key theme with a new zone featuring local businesses active in this area, sponsored by Zurich International. Exhibitors will be prohibited from using certain single-use plastics and visitors are encouraged to bring their own bags and reusable bottles.

The festival, which is in association with Manx Radio, will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days entry is £5 per adult, £8 for a weekend pass and free for under 16s. Tickets can be purchased via the VillaGaiety website or by cash or by card on the day.