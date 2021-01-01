Business Adaptation Grant Helps Businesses Increase Ventilation

The Isle of Man’s Coronavirus Business Adaptation Grant has been designed to support Isle of Man businesses who would like to diversify their offering, or make adaptations to their facilities or services, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the weather turns colder people will be spending more time indoors and it is important that areas have good ventilation to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and make customers and staff feel more secure. Simple CO2 monitors can help identify areas that may benefit from improvements and the Department’s Coronavirus Business Adaptation Grant is available to support these investments. More information about the benefits of fresh air and good ventilation.



The support available for businesses under this scheme includes (but is not limited to) modifications to facilities, capital equipment, protective screens and improvements to ventilation systems to improve the air quality in the premises.

Local Nail Salon, Nailz 2 Beauty recently took advantage of the Business Adaptation Grant to improve the ventilation in their business, gaining support to have a new ventilation system fitted in their salon.

Amanda Clarke, owner of Nailz 2 Beauty commented:

‘I moved into new premises in 2020 and there was no ventilation apart from the front door opening onto a busy road and a small window in the kitchen at the back. When coronavirus started I tried to put everything in place I could to protect my team and clients. As a business owner it’s been a very stressful time but I did feel I needed to do more. I watched the news and everything was coming back to ventilation in properties so I researched and got a few quotes and found out that the Department for Enterprise would help with the cost of this adaption to the business. I phoned the department and was guided to what I need to do to apply, with help given along the way where I needed it. ‘We now have the ventilation fitted, working and it’s great! It really makes a difference to our working environment. We still ask clients to sanitise on entry and wear masks in the salon as a lot of our treatments are close contact, but my mind is at ease knowing I am doing everything I can.’

The Business Adaptation Grant has so far supported 65 businesses across a broad range of sectors including retail, medical, hospitality, hair and beauty, leisure and local service providers. Over £664,000 worth of funding has been offered to businesses to support the costs of innovating or adapting their business model in order to maintain and grow revenues.

The Business Adaptation Grant is open to Isle of Man businesses operating in all sectors and offers financial assistance in the form of a grant of up to 50% towards the cost of the approved expenditure.

The Business Adaptation Grant is formed under the Coronavirus Recovery Scheme, which came into force on 25 December 2020. Support available under this scheme is available until 31 December 2021.

More information on the Business Adaptation Grant and apply.



Potential applicants who are unsure of their eligibility are encouraged to contact the Department for Enterprise by email at enterprisesupport@gov.im or by telephone on 687333.