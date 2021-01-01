Isle of Man Transport adopts Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme

Isle of Man Transport has adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme as part of its ongoing commitment to making travelling around the Island accessible to all.

The international scheme includes the identifier of a sunflower - in the form of a lanyard, wristband or pin badge - to help discreetly identify passengers with hidden disabilities so that they receive the assistance they need.

Sunflower identifiers will be offered to passengers at no cost as part of the voluntary programme.

Hidden disabilities may not be instantly recognisable, but can significantly affect a person’s life, making an everyday task such as preparing and undertaking a bus trip stressful.

Hannah Lo Bao, Customer Experience Manager for Isle of Man Transport, said:

‘We are committed to giving all customers an easier travel experience. The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme is not only helpful for those with hidden disabilities using Isle of Man Transport services, it is also widely recognised by other on-Island businesses and organisations, as well as in the UK and internationally.'

She added:

‘We have collaborated with a number of disabilities organisations to both launch the scheme and provide ongoing awareness training to our operational teams. We would welcome any other organisations who would like to be involved.’

Hidden Disability Sunflower lanyards, wristbands or pins are now available to Isle of Man Transport customers, and can be collected from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, Port Erin Bus/Railway Station and Ramsey Bus Station.

More information on the scheme is available on www.bus.im/accessibility