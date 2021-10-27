Tobacco Duty Rate increases

This news release is issued to draw attention to an increase in duty rates for tobacco products from 6pm on 27 October 2021. These changes will be implemented by the Tobacco Products Duty Act 1986 (Amendment) Order 2021 [SD 2021/0437].

The rates of most tobacco products will increase by Retail Price Index (RPI) (UK) plus 2%, with the rate for hand-rolling tobacco increasing by RPI (UK) plus 4%.

The Minimum Excise Tax has been uprated by an additional 1%, to 3% above RPI (UK) inflation.

These changes add:

a minimum of 63p to the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes depending on the value of the cigarettes

89p to a 30g pack of hand-rolling tobacco and

also increase the cost of cigars, pipe and chewing tobacco and tobacco for heating

For further information, please contact Isle of Man Customs and Excise on +44 1624 648190.