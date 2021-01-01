Book your connectVILLAGES trip with new MANNgo app

Booking a journey on a connectVILLAGES bus service is now easier following the launch of the MANNgo mobile app.

From today, passengers can download the app which will enable them to book a trip and also track their bus’s movements, both for pick-ups and any changes to arrival times.

In addition to the app, bookings can still be made by calling +44 1624 697440 between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

The introduction of the MANNgo app will provide an additional booking method and help modernise the service.

Director of Transport Services Ian Longworth said:

‘This app will only enhance the experience for all those who use and value the connectVILLAGES service, and I am grateful to the team and the developer for bringing it forward.’

He added:

‘Once MANNgo is fully embedded with connectVILLAGES, work will continue with the developer in order to improve journey-planning and tracking across our main bus network.’

A promotion is being launched to encourage customers to try the app, with a free trip for those who use MANNgo to book a journey for the first time until the end of November.

Information leaflets on the service and new app are being posted to residents and businesses in the eligible area for connectVILLAGES over the next week. Further information can be also found on the Bus Vannin website



In addition, drop-in sessions are planned to enable the connectVILLAGES team to help people get set up on the app, and for users to provide feedback:

Location Date and Time Ramsey Town Hall Friday 29 October

Midday - 2pm Saturday 30 October

10am - Midday

Anyone who is unable to attend either of the drop-in sessions but requires assistance, can speak to the bus supervisors at Ramsey bus depot or the call centre team on +44 1624 697440, who will be happy to assist.

Users can download the app in the Apple or Google Play stores from today.