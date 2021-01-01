Appointments to Government departments, boards and public bodies

A number of Members of Tynwald have been appointed to serve as members of government departments, statutory boards, and other public bodies. A small number of further appointments are still under consideration.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

“As we continue our work to develop a new Island Plan, the Council of Ministers has been building a team drawn from Members of Tynwald who can help Government to deliver a more secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our community. “I am grateful for the positive response from Members of Tynwald willing to contribute to ensuring government delivers high quality essential services that meet the needs of our people.”

Appointments to Government departments are as follows:

Department for Enterprise

Rob Callister MHK

Ann Corlett MHK

Peter Greenhill MLC

Tim Johnston MHK

Department of Education, Sport and Culture

Claire Christian MHK

Marlene Maska MLC

Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture

Claire Christian MHK

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK

Department of Health and Social Care

Ann Corlett MHK

Joney Faragher MHK

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK

Department of Home Affairs

John Wannenburgh MHK

Department of Infrastructure

Tim Glover MHK

Kerry Sharpe MLC

The Treasury

Bill Henderson MLC

Sarah Maltby MHK

Andrew Smith MHK

Appointments to statutory boards are as follows:

Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority*

Non-voting Tynwald member: Ann Corlett MHK

Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading*

Chair: John Wannenburgh MHK

Vice Chair: to be confirmed

Isle of Man Post Office*

Chair: Chris Thomas MHK

Vice Chair: to be confirmed

Manx Utilities Authority*

Chair: Rob Callister MHK

Vice Chair: Peter Greenhill MLC

Public Sector Pensions Authority

Vice Chair: Kate Lord-Brennan MHK (ex-officio as Chair of the Public Services Commission)

Employer representative: Rob Mercer MLC

Appointments to other public bodies are as follows:

Armed Forces Champion

Juan Watterson SHK

Culture Vannin*

Chair: Chris Thomas MHK

Vice Chair: Marlene Maska MLC

Isle of Man Government Preservation of War Memorials Committee

Chair: Daphne Caine MHK

Vice Chair: Juan Watterson SHK

Minister with responsibility to oversee appointments of lay members (non-Tynwald members) to statutory boards and other bodies

Kate Lord-Brennan MHK (as Minister for the Cabinet Office)

Planning Committee

Chair: Claire Christian MHK

Public Services Commission

Chair: Kate Lord-Brennan MHK (as Minister for the Cabinet Office)

War Pensions Committee*

Political member: David Ashford MHK (as Minister for the Treasury)

The remit of the roles of the equality and the children’s champions will be reviewed.

* These appointments require the approval of Tynwald.