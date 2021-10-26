Financial Sanctions: Libya

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the Libya Sanctions Regime.

On 26 October 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been added and is now subject to an asset freeze.

IBRAHIM, Osama Al Kuni

Title: Manager of Al Nasr Detention Center in Zawiyah DOB: 04/04/1976. POB: Tripoli, Libya a.k.a: (1) AL KUNI, Osama (2) AL-MILAD, Osama (3) MILAD, Osama (4) ZAWIYA, Osama (5) ZAWIYAH, Osama Nationality: Libya Address: Zawiyah, Libya.

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):LIB0075 (UN Ref): LYi.029. (Further Identifying Information): As de facto manager of the Al Nasr detention center the person concerned has directly, and/or through subordinates engaged in or provided support to acts that violate applicable international human rights law, or acts that constitute human rights abuses in Libya. The Person concerned has acted for or on behalf of or at the direction of two listed individuals intrinsically linked to the human trafficking activities of the Zawiyah network, namely Mohamed Kashlaf (LYi.025) and Abdulrahman al Milad (LYi.026). Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze) INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice.

Listed on: 26/10/2021 Last Updated: 26/10/2021 Group ID: 14142.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU. Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Libya and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.