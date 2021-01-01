Young people aged 12 – 17 encouraged to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Young people aged 12 – 17 are being encouraged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce the transmission of the virus within this age group.

Recent data from the Public Health Surveillance Report has shown that the greatest increase in weekly confirmed cases has been in the 10 – 14 age group, with the second highest increase among 15 – 19-year-olds.

Director of Public Health, Dr Henrietta Ewart commented:

‘Whilst COVID-19 is typically mild in most young people, there is the risk of some getting seriously ill or needing hospitalisation and one dose of the vaccine will protect against this. ‘This year, secondary school children can also receive the flu vaccine which will provide that further protection from serious flu infections. Both vaccines should reduce infections in this age group and avoid the need to miss school.’

Nearly 2,000 children and young people aged 12-17 have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Ewart added:

‘The last 18 months or so has been stressful for our young people and it is important that we limit disruption to their lives as much as possible. Vaccinating our young people will help reduce the risk of the virus spreading within schools, and allow them to continue their learning, which is good for their physical and mental health.’

Parents or guardians of children aged 12-15 are asked to register on behalf of their child online, while students aged 16 and over can register themselves.

More clinics will be held at locations across the Island later this month, with the rollout within schools due to begin after the half term holiday.

Alongside vaccinations, young people are also encouraged to participate in regular testing using lateral flow devices to help detect cases early, reduce spread, and keep students in education.