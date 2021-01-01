UK National Cyber Security Centre to attend CyberIsle 2021

A team from the UK’s national cyber security agency will be taking part in CyberIsle 2021, as the flagship conference is once again staged in Douglas this week.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) offers practical guidance and support to industry, business, public sector organisations and the general public across the UK, acting to improve online safety for all and to reduce the harm caused by cyber security incidents.

The NCSC’s presence at CyberIsle 2021 is a major boost for the Manx event, where a wealth of expertise and advice will be on offer to help local firms, institutions and the community better understand how to protect their business, assets and reputation from online threats.

Organisers are preparing to welcome delegates, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors to the Villa Marina on Tuesday 19 October for a day of networking, talks and demonstrations which will see current best practice in cyber defence and awareness explained and shared.

More than 400 people have registered for the free event which is open to all - anyone wishing to attend can still register online.

CyberIsle is organised by the Isle of Man Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA) which is tasked with developing the Island’s resilience to cyber-crime, educating and sharing know-how with the public, private and third sectors, and the wider population.

Reports of online crime affecting Isle of Man residents and businesses are increasing year on year. At CyberIsle 2021, the National Cyber Security Centre team will be focusing on providing online security advice for small businesses, charities, and clubs.

OCSIA is grateful to the sponsors and presenters who are contributing to CyberIsle, including Riela Cyber as platinum sponsor and Manx Telecom as gold sponsor.

They are joined by Island firms and organisations e-Sign, Computer Network Defence, Sunterra Global, Continent 8, Netcetera, Evalian, Red5, PWC, PDMS, KPMG and Deloitte - all of whom are committed to making CyberIsle 2021 a stand-out event.

Support has also been provided by the Isle of Man Government with the Department of Enterprise, the Digital Agency and the Constabulary being represented at the Conference.