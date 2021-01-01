Cummal Mooar residents celebrate its 40th anniversary

Thirty four residents at Ramsey’s Cummal Mooar got together last week to celebrate the residential care home’s 40th anniversary.

The party was attended by all residents, their carers, members of Manx Care’s Executive Leadership Team and Social Care division, and Dr. Alex Allinson, MHK for Ramsey. It was ruby-themed, to signify the 40 years that the site has been open.

Cummal Mooar is one of three resource centres on the Island run by Manx Care that provides residential care for older people. The team uses a person-centred approach to help residents maintain their independence, and delivers a high quality of life for older people with support needs.

The 46-bed capacity home opened on 4 October 1981, and has acted as a source of support for older people living in the North of the Island and their families ever since.

Residents made ruby-coloured table decorations in preparation for yesterday’s gathering, and enjoyed party games throughout the afternoon after a three-course lunch.

Sally Shaw, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Social Care, commented:

'For the last 40 years, Cummal Mooar and its staff have played an incredibly important role in the lives of residents, their families and the broader community in the North of our Island, and it was important to recognise this landmark with them. I really enjoyed spending time with the residents and helping them to celebrate their anniversary – and would like to thank them for organising a lovely afternoon.'

Dr. Alex Allinson, MHK for Ramsey, added: