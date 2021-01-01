Waterfall Hotel does not meet building protection criteria

The Waterfall Hotel will not be added to the Isle of Man’s protected building register (PBR).

The building in Glen Maye had been issued a Building Preservation Notice (BPN) in June which temporarily protected it from demolition while further investigations were undertaken.

The investigation by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) concluded that the building did not demonstrate the special architectural interest required, either through its rarity or aesthetic merit, or special historical interest representing an important aspect of the Nation’s history.

The 1860s building has been subject to several planning applications with the most recent, which is under appeal, looking to knock it down and replace it with four terraced houses.

Taking the appearance of two traditional cottages, the now vacant building first opened its doors as the New York Hotel in 1865, at a time when the surrounding area was seeing development due to mining at Glen Rushen.

A DEFA spokesperson, said:

'We appreciate that the site will hold sentimental value for some members of the public, and that both residents and visitors will have many fond memories of the hotel and pub. 'However, the building itself has not passed the test for registration as having special architectural or historical interest, so won’t be added to the PBR.'

There are currently more than 275 buildings on the PBR.