LoveIOM Gift Card Scheme now open for merchant applications from within the hospitality sector

The LoveIOM Gift Card Scheme, is now open for merchant applications from the hospitality sector. The scheme was introduced in August by the Economic Recovery Group (ERG), as a new initiative to encourage additional spending to support the economy. Over half a million Pounds has been set aside for incentives to support the scheme.

The gift card is due to be launched to consumers later this month. Initially, the card can be used in hospitality businesses that have signed up to the LoveIOM Gift Card Scheme. Hospitality businesses include restaurants, cafés, takeaways and serviced accommodation providers.

Local hospitality businesses can register for the scheme for free online, by completing the easy to use form at this link www.loveiom.com/merchants. Unlike many other ecommerce platforms and gift card schemes, there are no merchant transaction fees associated with the LoveIOM Gift Card.

Once on-boarded, each hospitality merchant will receive a welcome pack, a business profile on the LoveIOM.com website and access to a merchant portal that will provide detailed information on each individual business’s gift card sales and fortnightly redemption pay-out reports.

To celebrate the public launch later this month, the Isle of Man Government will be introducing the first of its consumer-based incentives with an early adopter sign up offer as well as a mid-week dining incentive giving them the ability to earn additional credit. More news on these incentives will be announced in due course.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Political Member for Business Isle of Man an Executive Agency of the Department for Enterprise and ERG, commented:

‘The LoveIOM Gift Card is one of the Island’s biggest and most ambitious shop local initiatives ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of our local economy and our independent businesses. The Economic Recovery Group anticipate that the LoveIOM Gift Card and its associated incentives, will help our Island on its road to recovery; stimulating spending and increasing footfall initially across the local hospitality industry; which has been one of the hardest hit sectors following the outbreak of COVID-19. ‘However, having local merchants on-board is key to the success of the scheme and we hope that a stronger, more collaborative business community will develop as a result. This is a real opportunity for our hospitality businesses to benefit from increased footfall and consumer spend; especially during the off-peak season, and I thoroughly encourage these local business owners to embrace the scheme.’

Hospitality businesses who wish to sign up as a merchant partner should visit: www.loveiom.com/merchants

An FAQ document and a Gift Card Guide for merchants, which covers the application, on-boarding and operational processes associated with the Gift Card, are available here: www.loveiom.com/merchants

Consumers who wish to stay updated on the scheme are encouraged to follow LoveIOM on Facebook (@loveiom.im) or Instagram (@love.iom).