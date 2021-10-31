Survey to inform future of social security payments

A survey has been launched today (Monday 4 October) which aims to understand why some people choose to collect their benefits and pension in cash using the MiCard system, rather than have them paid directly into a bank account or on to a pre-paid card.

The short survey covers a total of eight questions which seek to gather directly the views of recipients and help the Social Security team and Isle of Man Post Office plan the provision of future services.

Everyone collecting benefits and pensions at a sub post office will be encouraged to take part, and paper copies will be available to fill in at all post offices and the Social Security reception areas at Markwell House in Douglas and Ramsey Town Hall.

The survey document is also available to view and complete online at the Government’s consultation hub - consult.gov.im - where it may also be downloaded.

Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to micardenquiries@gov.im or by post: MiCard Survey, Social Security, First Floor Markwell House, Market Street, Douglas, IM1 2RZ.

The process will run for four weeks and conclude on Sunday 31 October 2021.