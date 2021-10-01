Green Living Grant Scheme Open for Applications

The Green Living Grant Scheme opened for applications today (Friday 1 October 2021) following Tynwald approval in July 2021.

The Scheme has been created to assist Island residents with the reduction of carbon emissions and household energy bills, and provides financial assistance, up to a maximum of £6,000, to help make residential properties more energy efficient.

The Scheme operates in two parts, the first provides a Manx Home Energy Audit, and the second provides funding of up to 50% towards the cost of energy saving solutions identified by the Manx Home Energy Audit.

The Manx Home Energy Audits will be based on the UK Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), and will provide an overall energy rating and a list of energy saving solutions in priority order for each property.

To qualify for funding towards improvement works, home owners, landlords (up to six properties) and tenants must be in receipt of this certificate, have a gross household annual income of below £112k (before tax allowances), and have received an asset rating of ‘D’ or lower for their property.

Once the improvement works have been completed, a second Manx Home Energy Audit will be completed to measure the improvements made and to recertify the energy rating of the property.

Residential properties are one of the Island’s largest contributors of carbon emissions and the need to incentivise people to improve the energy efficiency of their homes forms part of the Government’s action plan to reach the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It is estimated that the support provided through the Green Living Grant Scheme could significantly lower emissions in around 1,200 properties and save nearly 100,000 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere - the equivalent to taking 1,500 cars off the road over the next 30 years.

Interested individuals are able to apply online to determine the eligibility of their residential property/properties through the Department for Enterprise website.

If the initial application is successful, the property will be queued to receive a Manx Home Energy Audit.

The Department expects a high number of applications for the Manx Home Energy Audit, therefore, there may be a period of delay between confirmation of eligibility and the Audit being undertaken.

Potential applicants who are unsure of their eligibility are encouraged to contact the Department by email at greenlivinggrant@gov.im or by telephone on 687333.

More details, including how to apply, can be found by visiting: www.iomdfenterprise.im/green-living