Public sector rents to rise by 2%

Public sector rents in the Isle of Man are set to rise by 2%, with effect from 1 April 2022.

The revised charges have been announced by the Department of Infrastructure following consultation with the Island’s 15 local housing authorities.

The rise has been carefully considered in light of ongoing economic pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cost of building and maintenance materials. The impacts of both factors continue to be felt and are affecting routine repairs and redevelopment projects.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

’The rising cost of maintenance is a concern for the local authorities and the Department as a whole, especially the housing team. The cost of materials for use in both general repairs and redevelopment projects continues to increase and provision must be made to accommodate this trend.’

Tenants who have their rental costs met by the Government as part of their income-assessed Social Security benefits will not be affected by the change.

Public sector tenants are reminded that help is available should they find themselves struggling to meet their financial obligations. In the first instance, they should contact their housing provider who may be able to assist them with a repayment plan.

Housing customers could also consider contacting the Social Security Division within the Treasury, where staff can provide advice regarding any financial assistance for which they may be eligible.